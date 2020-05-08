Loren Charnley, Jr., 76, of Charlotte, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Atrium Health Main in Charlotte, after a long and valiant fight against cancer.
Loren was born November 23, 1943 in Charlotte, to the late Loren Charnley Sr. and the late Mary Pate Charnley.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Evelyn Charnley of the home; son, Loren and daughter-in-law Amy O'Daniel Charnley; daughter, Patty Blaney and son-in-law Dave; daughter, Amy Charnley Paulson and son-in-law James; grandchildren, Sam, Thomas, Maggie, Daniel, Jack and Megan; sister, Jane Charnley Wegner; as well as a big extended family.
Loren cherished spending time with his family, especially being a Poppy to his 6 grandchildren. He was a proud decorated Air Force Vietnam Veteran who remained active in the VFW and spent many evenings telling war stories with his fellow veterans. He went on to a long career as a computer programmer. He was known to love a good meal with friends and family, especially BBQ and a party, and watching sports, especially his grandkids and the Panthers.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Hartsell Funeral Home of Midland. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the VFW Post 6365, 1011 Meadow Creek Church Road, Locust, NC 28097.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.hartsellfh.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 8, 2020.