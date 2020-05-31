Loren Heath Culpepper CHARLOTTE - Loren Heath Culpepper, 39, born and raised in Charlotte, NC. Loren fought addiction for most of his adult life. When he was winning, his laughter was infectious and his smile could light up a room. He spent many years as a caring father and husband. Loren had a resourceful personality coupled with his flare for spontaneity that made him quite popular. Those who saw him from his worst to his best would tell you that he drove life full throttle. Unfortunately, addiction is a disease with only a daily reprieve, and like so many others, addiction took this husband, father, son, and friend from us. Loren is survived by his wife, Sarah Hewett and their children Cash and Carson, Loren's son Kieran and daughter, Makayla, father Allen, mother Debbie Connelly, brother Michael, grandmother Dorothy Culpepper, Loren's mentor Brian Stoeckel, Debbie Pharr Culpepper, J'aimee Ritchotte, Laura Brown, aunts, uncles, cousins and many other loved ones. Loren is preceded in death by his sister Sarah and grandfather, Cliff. A service will be held at Saint Stephen UMC, 6800 Sardis Road, June 7, at 2 pm for family and close friends. It will be available online at https://www.ststephenumc.net Another larger celebration of life will be planned for all friends and family in the future. Please make all memorials and donations to the Charlotte Chapter Oxford House in Loren Culpepper's name. 1010 Wayne Ave., Suite 300, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Attn: Leann Tyler.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 31, 2020.