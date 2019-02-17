Lorene Taylor passed away February 14, 2019 at the age of 92. She was a wonderful and devoted mother to daughters Sherl and Karen. She had many friends and will be missed by all who knew her. Lorene was a hard worker, enjoyed her flower garden and was a good cook.Lorene is survived by daughters Sherl (Robert) Reindollar of Mooresville, NC, Karen Foster of Charlotte, NC, and three sisters. The Memorial Service is private. Donations in Lorene's memory may be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211 or Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, 7845 Little Ave., Charlotte, NC 28226.Arrangements are in the care of Hankins & Whittington Funeral Service; please share condolences online at www.hankinswhittington.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Feb. 17, 2019