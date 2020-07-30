1/1
Loretta Caldwell
Mrs. Loretta Key Caldwell, entered into rest July 25, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Key Family Cemetery with Pastor Trey Brave officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Caldwell, a native of Aiken County was a 1976 graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School. She worked as a Health Care Provider in the Charlotte, NC area. She was a member of Steel Creek Church in, Charlotte, NC. Survivors include a daughter, Katie (Rev. Trey) Brave; son, Donald Leon Harris, Jr; four sisters, Mamie (Monte) Gaskin, Dorothy (Ned) Wooden, Lorraine (Lionel) Williams and Teresa Bowens; three brothers, Sylvester (Rosa) Key, Albert (Debra) Key an Eddie Key, Jr.; two grandchildren, Taylor Brave and Reagan Brave; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary , 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026

Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 30, 2020.
