1/1
Loretta Caldwell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Loretta Key Caldwell, entered into rest July 25, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 11 am Friday, July 31, 2020 at Key Family Cemetery with Pastor Trey Brave officiating. Mask and social distancing will be observed. Mrs. Caldwell, a native of Aiken County was a 1976 graduate of Leavelle McCampbell High School. She worked as a Health Care Provider in the Charlotte, NC area. She was a member of Steel Creek Church in, Charlotte, NC. Survivors include a daughter, Katie (Rev. Trey) Brave; son, Donald Leon Harris, Jr; four sisters, Mamie (Monte) Gaskin, Dorothy (Ned) Wooden, Lorraine (Lionel) Williams and Teresa Bowens; three brothers, Sylvester (Rosa) Key, Albert (Debra) Key an Eddie Key, Jr.; two grandchildren, Taylor Brave and Reagan Brave; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Viewing will be held from 3-6 pm Thursday at the funeral home.

G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary , 614 West Ave., North Augusta, SC (803) 279-0026

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Key Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Brightharp & Sons Mortuary
614 West Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
(803) 279-0026
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Charlotte Observer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 29, 2020
“Words can’t express how saddened we are to hear of your loss.”
“May your loving memories of Loretta bring you comfort and peace.” “And may the Love of God continue to embrace your family now and always.” With Heartfelt Condolence.
Elaine Davis
Friend
July 29, 2020
“Words can’t express how saddened we are to hear of your loss.”
“Today and always may the loving memories of Loretta bring you peace, comfort and strength.” With much Love and Heartfelt Condolences.
Elaine Davis
Family
July 29, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Deborah Quiller
Classmate
July 29, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Deborah Quiller
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved