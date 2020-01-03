Loretta Jeanette Knox CHARLOTTE - Loretta Jeanette Knox passed away at home Saturday December 28, 2019, at the age of 61 years old. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home located at 2310 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28206. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and the funeral will begin at 11:00 am. Fellowship will be at 7112 Cardigan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28215 immediately following the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020