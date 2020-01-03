Loretta Knox

Guest Book
  • "Love you sister with all my heart RIP"
    - Peggy Knox
Service Information
A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral & Cremation - Charlotte
2310 Statesvile Avenue
Charlotte, NC
28206
(704)-377-4243
Obituary
Loretta Jeanette Knox CHARLOTTE - Loretta Jeanette Knox passed away at home Saturday December 28, 2019, at the age of 61 years old. The Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at A. E. Grier & Sons Funeral Home located at 2310 Statesville Ave., Charlotte, NC 28206. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am and the funeral will begin at 11:00 am. Fellowship will be at 7112 Cardigan Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28215 immediately following the service.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 3, 2020
