Loretta "Lennie" Langston, 85, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019.
Loretta L Langston was born November 21, 1934 in Pennington, Virginia to Violet F Winneg and Franz
Winneg, their only child. Loretta graduated from Sandusky High in Sandusky, Ohio. She was employed as
a flight attendant with Lake Central Airlines, a stenographer in Columbus, Ohio, worked for the Auditor's
office for the State of Ohio until 1989. Lennie Married James E. DeMaria in 1957 and had 3 Children, Laura
DeMaria, Lisa DeMaria and Jennifer DeMaria. Lennie married Eugene Langston in 1989 and moved to
Rockville, MD until they relocated to Charlotte, NC in 2000 to Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation.
Lennie enjoyed golf, playing Bridge, gardening, flower arranging, dancing and socializing. She attended
St. Lukes Church in Mint Hill, NC regularly. She is survived by 3 Daughters: Laura Kempf, Lisa Salvatore and Jennifer Clark; in addition, her son in laws; Chris Salvatore, & Mike Clark. Her grandchildren included Bryce Salvatore, Mason Salvatore, Taylor Whetstone, Jennifer Deckbar and Jack Davis.
A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 10:00 am.
We wish to acknowledge Loretta's amazing caregivers, Tina Adkins, Derinda Greene, Warren and Rachel
Morrow and Sue Gianpetro for the wonderful care they have given Lennie over the past several years.
Lennie was a lovely and beautiful person and will be missed by many! She will be laid to rest next to her father in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019