Loretta "Lennie" Langston

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta "Lennie" Langston.
Service Information
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service, Mint Hill Chapel
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC
28227
(704)-545-4864
Obituary
Send Flowers

Loretta "Lennie" Langston, 85, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2019.

Loretta L Langston was born November 21, 1934 in Pennington, Virginia to Violet F Winneg and Franz

Winneg, their only child. Loretta graduated from Sandusky High in Sandusky, Ohio. She was employed as

a flight attendant with Lake Central Airlines, a stenographer in Columbus, Ohio, worked for the Auditor's

office for the State of Ohio until 1989. Lennie Married James E. DeMaria in 1957 and had 3 Children, Laura

DeMaria, Lisa DeMaria and Jennifer DeMaria. Lennie married Eugene Langston in 1989 and moved to

Rockville, MD until they relocated to Charlotte, NC in 2000 to Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation.

Lennie enjoyed golf, playing Bridge, gardening, flower arranging, dancing and socializing. She attended

St. Lukes Church in Mint Hill, NC regularly. She is survived by 3 Daughters: Laura Kempf, Lisa Salvatore and Jennifer Clark; in addition, her son in laws; Chris Salvatore, & Mike Clark. Her grandchildren included Bryce Salvatore, Mason Salvatore, Taylor Whetstone, Jennifer Deckbar and Jack Davis.

A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until 10:00 am on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel with the funeral service to begin at 10:00 am.

We wish to acknowledge Loretta's amazing caregivers, Tina Adkins, Derinda Greene, Warren and Rachel

Morrow and Sue Gianpetro for the wonderful care they have given Lennie over the past several years.

Lennie was a lovely and beautiful person and will be missed by many! She will be laid to rest next to her father in Johnson City, Tennessee.

Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 8, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details