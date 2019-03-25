Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Loretta Norman Hipp. View Sign

Loretta N. Hipp, 86, formerly of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Candler, NC. Born in Asheville, Mrs. Hipp was the daughter of the late Robert Loren and Ruby Gladys Westall Norman. She and her husband of over 50 loving and inseparable years, Harold G. Hipp, had lived in Charlotte for over 47 years before moving closer to their family members for care during declining health. Mrs. Hipp worked for Southern Bell, Bell South, and AT&T for over 45 years and retired as Assistant Chief Operator over the Charlotte region. She was a member of Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by immediate family members: son, Gary Davis (Ponnie), of Candler; daughters, Nanci Hudspeth (Perry), of Winston-Salem, and Judi Brown (Les), of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jonathan Davis, Patrick Davis (Amy), Daniel Davis (Kaleigh), Zach Brown, Meg Boedy (Matt) and Emily Thompson (Cory); six great-grandchildren: her sister, Sue Jackson, of Fairview; and other nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.



Funeral services will be held at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church on Tuesday March 26 at 2pm with interment to follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The family would like to thank the loving and caring nursing staff, CNA's and other staff members at Pisgah Manor Nursing Center for taking such good care of our mother and for their many expressions of love during her stay. She also made some very special friends during her stay at Pisgah Manor and we thank all of you for being a most important part of her life. We also appreciate her class members and friends at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church for their continual prayers and remembrances while she was away from the Church.

Loretta N. Hipp, 86, formerly of Charlotte, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Candler, NC. Born in Asheville, Mrs. Hipp was the daughter of the late Robert Loren and Ruby Gladys Westall Norman. She and her husband of over 50 loving and inseparable years, Harold G. Hipp, had lived in Charlotte for over 47 years before moving closer to their family members for care during declining health. Mrs. Hipp worked for Southern Bell, Bell South, and AT&T for over 45 years and retired as Assistant Chief Operator over the Charlotte region. She was a member of Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. In addition to her husband Harold, she is survived by immediate family members: son, Gary Davis (Ponnie), of Candler; daughters, Nanci Hudspeth (Perry), of Winston-Salem, and Judi Brown (Les), of Raleigh; grandchildren, Jonathan Davis, Patrick Davis (Amy), Daniel Davis (Kaleigh), Zach Brown, Meg Boedy (Matt) and Emily Thompson (Cory); six great-grandchildren: her sister, Sue Jackson, of Fairview; and other nieces, nephews, and sisters-in-law.Funeral services will be held at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church on Tuesday March 26 at 2pm with interment to follow at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church in Charlotte. The family would like to thank the loving and caring nursing staff, CNA's and other staff members at Pisgah Manor Nursing Center for taking such good care of our mother and for their many expressions of love during her stay. She also made some very special friends during her stay at Pisgah Manor and we thank all of you for being a most important part of her life. We also appreciate her class members and friends at Garden Memorial Presbyterian Church for their continual prayers and remembrances while she was away from the Church. Funeral Home Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

4601 Freedom Drive

Charlotte , NC 28208

(704) 395-0055 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close