Loretta Tinsman Hedvig, 70, of Cornelius, NC, passed away on September 30, 2020 in Charlotte after a brief illness. Loretta was born on November 20, 1949, in Norfolk, VA, to Emery and Josephine (Casale) Tinsman, and graduated from Tucker High School in Richmond, VA. She attended Averett College in Danville, VA before marrying Edward Hedvig in 1969 and starting a family.Loretta moved permanently to Charlotte in 1985 and graduated from Queens College in 1990 with a degree in Elementary Education. She spent the remainder of her career teaching fourth and fifth grades at Lincoln Heights and Beverly Woods Elementary Schools. After retirement, she spent many joyous hours with her beloved grandsons, Lukas, Paolo, and Marco Hernandez-Paris. Loretta is also survived by her son, Bart (Amy) Hedvig of Pineville, and her daughter, Kara (Doug) Evans of Cornelius.A Memorial Service will be held Friday, October 16th at 1:00PM at Palmetto Funeral Home, 2049 Carolina Place Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29708.