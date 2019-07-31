It is my deepest regret that I must inform you of the death of Lorraine Carol Townes Harris Of Cornelius, a beloved mother and grandmother. On Monday July 29,2019 at 12:20 pm, the Lord called one of His own back home to glory. Lorraine was born on November 08, 1937 to the late Oliver Townes and Helen Pearson Townes in Manhattan ,N .Y. The sun set on her life at home while she slept surrounded by her family and dear friends. She was loved and admired and will be greatly missed.
Final arrangements pending for a private service. In place of flower, please send a memorial donations to :
Thornwell's Ministry Home & School of Children, P.O.Box 60 , Clinton , S.C 29325-0060
Published in Charlotte Observer on July 31, 2019