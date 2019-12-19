Lorraine Elizabeth Grimaldi, 92, Charlotte, passed away on December 17, 2019 at Providence Meadows. Born in Boston, MA on May 11, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Taber and John J. Griffin.
Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel, 3700 Forest Lawn Drive, Matthews, NC 28104 . Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 1:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church in the Daily Mass Chapel, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Parkway, Charlotte, NC Inurnment will be in the Prayer Garden at St. Matthew following Mass.
Lorraine was a kind lady who made friends wherever she went. Her faith in Jesus Christ was very important to her, and spending time with her family was what she loved most. St. Patrick's Day was her favorite holiday because she was so proud of her Irish Heritage.
Lorraine is survived by son Richard Grimaldi; daughter MaryAnne DiMaggio (Tony); son Bobby Grimaldi; daughter Lori McGrath (Jim); 5 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and sister Dorothy Colgate. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Lorraine is pre-deceased by her husband Richard and brother Herbert.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region or St. Jude's Hospital. The Grimaldi family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home - Weddington Chapel.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 19, 2019