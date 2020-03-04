Lorraine M. Shaffer, 94, of Mechanicsburg, passed away February 28, 2020 at home.
She was born September 5, 1924 in Hadley, PA daughter of the late, Raymond and Alice (Brooks) Smith.
She was a graduate of Hadley High School, class of 1943 and Meadville Hospital School of Nursing, class of 1946.
Lorraine was very passionate regarding her career in nursing and medicine.
Preceded in death by her husbands, John R. McNeill, MD., in 1978, after 27 years of marriage and Col., William K. Shaffer in 2010, after 22 years of marriage
Survived by her children, John McNeill and Sallie McNeill, of Camp Hill and Kristen Ford of Charlotte, NC. granddaughter, Sarah Ross, great granddaughter, Gloria Ross, and great grandsons, Joseph and Jona Ross.
Burial will be in Laurel Hills Cemetery, Erie, PA.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 4, 2020