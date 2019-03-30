Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lou Ann McMullan. View Sign

Lou Ann McMullan, age 82, was born on October 27, 1936 and transitioned from this life into her eternal rest in Christ on March 27, 2019 while residing in care at Lake Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility during end of life care.



She enjoyed her many years as a Retail Service Manager. Her passions were gardening, painting, crocheting, knitting and various crafts. She enjoyed her family and every moment that she could spend at the beach. She was a devoted member to Antioch Baptist Church in Jefferson SC.



She is predeceased by her father, John Albert Rushen; her mother, Ruth Octavia Kennedy Rushen; her sister, Mary Malcom; her son, Rodney Dale Seate and her late spouse, David Patrick McMullan.



She is survived by three children - John Barry Seate (Delores) of Charlotte, NC; Mark Anthony Seate (Tonya) of Mint Hill, NC; one daughter, Tammy Ross of Monroe NC; and sister, Jorene Lehr. She also leaves behind a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 5:00 pm at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel, 7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road, Mint Hill, NC 28227 with the visitation to follow the services.



The family would like to thank faculty and staff at Lake Park Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and Hospice of Union County for their compassionate care for our beloved mother and continued support to the family during this time of loss and grief.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Union County. Many heartfelt thanks for prayers and support during this time.



