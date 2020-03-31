Guest Book View Sign Service Information Morgan and Son Funeral Home - Marshville 218 East Main Street Marshville , NC 28103 (704)-624-2137 Send Flowers Obituary

Lou O. Helms passed peacefully in her home on Sunday March 29, 2020. Born September 8, 1931, she was preceded in death by her parents Lloyd E. and Ruth K. Outen.



She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Elder Joe C. Helms, sons Mike and Charles and their wives Robin and Jill Helms; four grandchildren Joseph, Steven, Bethany and Zachary Helms; her sister in law Ruth Winn and husband Jimmy; nieces Eloise Hicks and Janice Martin and their husbands; several grand and great nieces and nephews; and Savannah Crowder, her primary caretaker of many years.



Sister Lou, as she was affectionally known by her many friends, was raised in the Charlotte Midwood neighborhood and graduated from UNC-Greensboro, then known as Woman's College (WC). Sister Lou taught school for about 10 years and was regularly greeted by former students celebrating her as their "favorite first grade teacher." She was very civic minded and embarked on duties large and small to improve the lives of people in her community. As President of the Peachland Woman's Club, she led an effort to build a community center in Peachland. Once built, she organized and hosted a program that offered a daily lunch and educational program to all of the senior citizens in the community. Later, she helped facilitate the town's taking ownership of the building and the meal service she started there continues to this day. She served in Peachland's elections precinct as a judge then registrar from 1969 - 1993. She served as a member of the Anson County Board of Elections from 1993 - 1999. She helped improve the lives of many young people as the leader of several 4-H clubs and was recognized by the NC 4-H Honor Club as Outstanding Adult Leader of the year in 1977.



Her family was her heart and joy and she prayed unceasingly for our wellbeing and success. Nothing brought her more joy than the calls and visits of her friends and family members. Christmas was her favorite time of year, and for as long as she was able, she cooked a huge, delicious Christmas eve dinner for our family. Even in 2019, she wanted her home perfectly decorated for her family's Christmas gathering.



Elder Joe and Sister Lou first met at Union Grove Primitive Baptist Church and devoted their lives to the service of God's Church and his people. She was a member of Lawyer Springs Primitive Baptist Church for 66 years. She maintained a loving home and entertained and cared for many people, including a sitting Governor and his entourage, countless Churchgoers from afar, local people needing shelter or counseling, and of course her family. She was the model "preacher's-wife," serving God through supporting and serving her husband and his ministry. She was a Godly woman and lived a purpose driven life to serve her God, family, community and friends. While she will be sorely missed, we praise God for the life she lived, the example she set, and the heavenly home she is now enjoying.



Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the family plans to hold a private graveside service at this time. A public visitation and funeral will be held at Lawyers' Springs Primitive Baptist Church at a date to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Lawyers Springs Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Michael L. Helms, 29706 Hollybrook Dr., Albemarle, NC 28001.



Morgan & Son Funeral Home is serving the Helms family.

