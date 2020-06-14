Louie Cline (Price) Kesiah, 87, of Monroe, NC died on June 11, 2020 at Hospice of Union County.
Louie was born in Monroe to Fairley and Lucy Edd Price on January 13, 1933. In addition to her parents, Louie is preceded by her husband of 65 years, David Kesiah; and two brothers, Mack Price and Richard Price.
She attended Indian Trail High School, where she met her future husband, David. Louie was employed as an administrative assistant before spending 25 years working with David at Robert O. Helms Company.
A private service for the family will be held on Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Gordon Funeral Service. Memorials may be offered to Hospice of Union County, 700 West Roosevelt Blvd., Monroe NC 28110.
Louie was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church for over 60 years, including over 25 years in the choir. She and David enjoyed traveling and dining out with friends. Louie took great pride in her family and especially appreciated visits from her seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, who knew her as Maw-Maw.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (David) Sartain, Indian Trail, NC; Patsy (Scott) Broome, Monroe, NC; Angelia (Mike) Turner, Marshville, NC; her grandchildren, Carly (Brian) Manbeck, Elizabeth (David) Morris, Emily (Kyle) Baucom, Kinsey Broome, Alex (fiancee Grant) Turner, Sam Turner, Audrey Turner; her great-grandchildren, Baylee, Jensen, Laynie and Tripp; two sisters, Alva Helms and Ann Moore; and a brother, James R. Price.
The family wishes to publicly thank Mary, Cherie, Lauren and Joy for their service and friendships. The family also wants to acknowledge the support and compassionate care Louie received by the Hospice team.
Online condolences may be made at www.gordonfuneralservice.com
Gordon Funeral Service and Crematory is caring for the Kesiah family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 14, 2020.