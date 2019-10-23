Louie Magallanes, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He was born in Yamsey, Oregon on June 22, 1931.
Louie worked most of his life as a manager in the title insurance business where he was widely respected. Louie enjoyed an active athletic life. Twenty years ago a major stroke paralyzed much of his left side but did not stop him from doing all that he loved. He even learned to drive a golf ball perfectly straight with one hand. Louie remained positive despite his ailing health, inspiring all around him. He and his wife Evelyn relocated to North Carolina twelve years ago to be closer to family.
Louie leaves behind his daughter, Marceil; son, Michael; and son-in-law, John; along with grandchildren, Alex and Victoria.
In lieu of flowers , donations can be sent to the American Diabetes Association. https://www.diabetes.org/.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 23, 2019