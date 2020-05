Or Copy this URL to Share

Mrs. Louilyn H. Morris, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Atrium Health. Private service at Steele Creek AME Zion Church. Visitation walk thru will be held from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Grier Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the family. Grier Funeral Service, 115 John McCarroll Avenue is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store