Louis Adams Bledsoe Jr. (1927 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Adams Bledsoe Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louis Adams Bledsoe, Jr., 92, of Charlotte, NC died December 25, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall at the church. A complete obituary can be found online and will be published in the Sunday edition of The Observer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

logo
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.