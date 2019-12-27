Louis Adams Bledsoe Jr. (1927 - 2019)
Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service
1321 Berkeley Ave.
Charlotte, NC
28204
(704)-641-7606
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Myers Park United Methodist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Jubilee Hall at Myers Park United Methodist Church
Louis Adams Bledsoe, Jr., 92, of Charlotte, NC died December 25, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall at the church. A complete obituary can be found online and will be published in the Sunday edition of The Observer.

Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

