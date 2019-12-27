Louis Adams Bledsoe, Jr., 92, of Charlotte, NC died December 25, 2019 at Southminster Retirement Community. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Myers Park United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in Jubilee Hall at the church. A complete obituary can be found online and will be published in the Sunday edition of The Observer.
Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC 28204; (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 27, 2019