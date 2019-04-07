Louis Barnes

Louis Gene Barnes CHARLOTTE - Louis Gene Barnes died on March 29, 2019, in Charlotte, NC. Louis Barnes went to join his sole mate of 47 years, Glennie Winchester. He is survived by his brother Freddie and his wife Frances, Carla Winchester, grandchildren: Gina and Caleb Miller and Kristen Winchester, great grandchildren: Kailee Melton, Thomas Lee Winchester, III (Trey) and Emmagrace Miller, great-great grandchildern: Braylon and Marailee Melton. He is predeceased by Glennie Winchester, his parents Carlyle (Monk) Barnes and Jeanne Barnes Caddell. Louis was born April 1, 1943, in Charlotte, NC. Louis served in the United States Navy. Louis requested that there be no service. Memorial donations may be made to: Levine & Dickson Hospice, 3211 Bishops Way Lane, Suite 1000, Charlotte, NC 28205.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 7, 2019
