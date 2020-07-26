1/1
Louis David Zike Jr.
Mr. Louis David Zike, Jr. 53, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.

A memorial service was held 1:30 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in Clover, SC.

Born in Huntsville, AL, Mr. Zike was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was employed at Sterigenics in Charlotte, NC.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Ellen Zike; sons Steven Zike (Sara), Robert Zike (Kelly), and Andrew Zike all of Clover; grandsons, James and Lucas Zike of Clover; parents Louis and Maria Zike of Irmo, SC; brother, Jason Zike (Keely) of Irmo; sister, Denise Woollard (Dave) of Gilbert, SC; and many other close family and friends.

Memorials may be made to, U Deserve A Chance Foundation on line at www.udacf.org or PO Box 38035 Charlotte, NC. 28278.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
