Mr. Louis David Zike, Jr. 53, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Rock Hill, SC.
A memorial service was held 1:30 PM Saturday, July 25, 2020 at All Saints Catholic Church in Clover, SC.
Born in Huntsville, AL, Mr. Zike was a member of All Saints Catholic Church and was employed at Sterigenics in Charlotte, NC.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Susan Ellen Zike; sons Steven Zike (Sara), Robert Zike (Kelly), and Andrew Zike all of Clover; grandsons, James and Lucas Zike of Clover; parents Louis and Maria Zike of Irmo, SC; brother, Jason Zike (Keely) of Irmo; sister, Denise Woollard (Dave) of Gilbert, SC; and many other close family and friends.
Memorials may be made to, U Deserve A Chance Foundation on line at www.udacf.org
or PO Box 38035 Charlotte, NC. 28278.