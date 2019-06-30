Dr. Louis Diamant CHARLOTTE - Dr. Louis Diamant was born on June 23, 1921, in New York City. He died on November 23, 2018, at his home in Charlotte. Louie was the father of three children: Leif Robert Diamant, Laura Diamant Yoder, and Garrett Diamant (deceased) as well as the grandfather of thirteen grandchildren and seven great grandchildren . He is also survived by his companion and good friend Teri Weber. He graduated from City College of New York (NYU) and received his PhD in Clinical Psychology from Yeshiva University in NY before moving to Charlotte. He was founding Chairperson and Professor of Psychology at UNC-Charlotte, and author of many professional articles and editor of several psychology books. He maintained a private psychotherapy practice until his death. He taught at several universities, and worked and consulted with many mental health organizations. Dr. Diamant was a popular and beloved teacher and colleague. He was kind, athletic, artistic, intellectual and funny. Louie was a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather who celebrated and supported his family. Memorial contributions can be made to the Meningitis Foundation of America, and the Garrett Diamant Music Scholarship Fund at UNCC.
Published in Charlotte Observer on June 30, 2019