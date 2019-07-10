Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louis Grover Good. View Sign Service Information Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews 3700 Forest Lawn Drive Matthews , NC 28104 (704)-846-3771 Send Flowers Obituary

Louis Grover Good joined our Lord July 7th, 2019. Born August 7th, 1922 in Glen Alum, Mingo County, WV. He lived from infancy in Hopewell, VA. He was the son of Raymond Charles Good and Vlasta Pauline Knakal, both deceased. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Helen Mae Bailey Good, and sister Wilma Tallent. Survived by brother Rev. Raymond Wayne Good of Hopewell, VA.



He is survived by a son Timothy Good and wife Mary of Waxhaw, NC, daughter Patricia Sauve and husband Joe of Cleveland, NC and daughter Sandra Newbold of Granger, IN. Grandchildren; Ryan Good of Waxhaw, NC, Amy Good of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsey Good of Milwaukee, WI, Katie Good of Charlotte, NC, Ashley Crist of Thomasville, NC, Matthew Sinclair of Nashville, TN, Kendall Law of Louisville, KY, Kayla Law of Granger, IN. and, Jacob Newbold of Granger, IN., and great grandchildren; Cali and Chloe Crist of Thomasville, NC, Warren Sinclair of Nashville, TN., and Olivia and Rozlyn Law of Louisville, KY.



Louis was a graduate of Hopewell High School and Virginia Tech (1948) - with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended West Virginia University, The University of Kentucky and did graduate work at North Western University.



Louis served in the US Army during WWII; England, France, and Belgium - honorably discharged in 1946 with rank of First Sergeant. During tour of duty, he invented a multistage orifice flow meter used for fuel flow measurements by the Armored Tank Div., US Army to ready tank performance for desert and artic conditions.



Formerly employed by; Hercules Powder Company (Hopewell, VA), The Celanese Corporation (Rock Hill, SC), North Carolina Pulp Company (Plymouth, NC) as an Instrument Engineer, and VP of Panellit Service Corp. (Skokie, IL).



Founded Systems Service Corporation and Control Industries of Charlotte, NC in 1961. Also founded Good Equipment Company, Marion, NC and Hickory, NC. Retired in 1989.



Lifetime member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and The Instrument Society of America (served as a regional VP, VP, treasurer, and president (1980 to 1981), elected a Fellow in The British Institute of Measurement and Control.



After President Nixon opened the door to China, he led a delegation of engineers to meet with The Chinese Instrument Society for purpose of technology exchange. Louis' hobbies were playing bluegrass music, hunting, and fishing.



He is a member of The Providence Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC, an associate member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius, NC and attendee of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Statesville, NC.



The family will receive guests at Heritage Funeral Home-Weddington Chapel, Thursday July 11th 6 -8 pm. Memorial Service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church, Friday, July 12th 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Louis can be made to TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Inc.





Louis Grover Good joined our Lord July 7th, 2019. Born August 7th, 1922 in Glen Alum, Mingo County, WV. He lived from infancy in Hopewell, VA. He was the son of Raymond Charles Good and Vlasta Pauline Knakal, both deceased. Preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Helen Mae Bailey Good, and sister Wilma Tallent. Survived by brother Rev. Raymond Wayne Good of Hopewell, VA.He is survived by a son Timothy Good and wife Mary of Waxhaw, NC, daughter Patricia Sauve and husband Joe of Cleveland, NC and daughter Sandra Newbold of Granger, IN. Grandchildren; Ryan Good of Waxhaw, NC, Amy Good of Los Angeles, CA, Lindsey Good of Milwaukee, WI, Katie Good of Charlotte, NC, Ashley Crist of Thomasville, NC, Matthew Sinclair of Nashville, TN, Kendall Law of Louisville, KY, Kayla Law of Granger, IN. and, Jacob Newbold of Granger, IN., and great grandchildren; Cali and Chloe Crist of Thomasville, NC, Warren Sinclair of Nashville, TN., and Olivia and Rozlyn Law of Louisville, KY.Louis was a graduate of Hopewell High School and Virginia Tech (1948) - with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He also attended West Virginia University, The University of Kentucky and did graduate work at North Western University.Louis served in the US Army during WWII; England, France, and Belgium - honorably discharged in 1946 with rank of First Sergeant. During tour of duty, he invented a multistage orifice flow meter used for fuel flow measurements by the Armored Tank Div., US Army to ready tank performance for desert and artic conditions.Formerly employed by; Hercules Powder Company (Hopewell, VA), The Celanese Corporation (Rock Hill, SC), North Carolina Pulp Company (Plymouth, NC) as an Instrument Engineer, and VP of Panellit Service Corp. (Skokie, IL).Founded Systems Service Corporation and Control Industries of Charlotte, NC in 1961. Also founded Good Equipment Company, Marion, NC and Hickory, NC. Retired in 1989.Lifetime member of The American Society of Mechanical Engineers and The Instrument Society of America (served as a regional VP, VP, treasurer, and president (1980 to 1981), elected a Fellow in The British Institute of Measurement and Control.After President Nixon opened the door to China, he led a delegation of engineers to meet with The Chinese Instrument Society for purpose of technology exchange. Louis' hobbies were playing bluegrass music, hunting, and fishing.He is a member of The Providence Presbyterian Church, Charlotte, NC, an associate member of Bethel Presbyterian Church, Cornelius, NC and attendee of Bethesda Presbyterian Church, Statesville, NC.The family will receive guests at Heritage Funeral Home-Weddington Chapel, Thursday July 11th 6 -8 pm. Memorial Service will be held at Providence Presbyterian Church, Friday, July 12th 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Louis can be made to TAPS (Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Inc. www.heritagecares.com Published in Charlotte Observer on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close