Louis M. Helms Jr, 85, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020.
He was born June 1, 1934 in North Carolina to the late Louis Melroy Helms Sr. and the late Mamie Houston Helms.
Survivors include his wife, Anita B. Helms, and several cousins.
He was a 1952 graduate of East Mecklenburg High School, and he worked for GM Chevy Motor Division. After retiring from Chevy, he worked at Godley Auction Company.
At his request, there will be no services held.
Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord is serving the Helms family.
