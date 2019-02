Louise Anders Baughman of Waxhaw, was welcomed into Heaven, February 18, 2019, after suffering from pulmonary fibrosis for several months.She is survived by her husband of 64 years, William R. Baughman; daughter, Lynn Raupp and husband Ray of Mesa, AZ; son, Gary Baughman and wife Amy of Waxhaw; grandsons, William D. Baughman and wife Alex of Charlotte, Hunter G. Baughman of Boone, Kase G. Raupp and Trey J. Raupp of Mesa, AZ, and Parker Jackson of Charlotte; granddaughters, Sydnie L. Hutchinson of Charlotte, Haley Whittmore of Charlotte, and Brittany Clark of Greensboro; four sisters of Greenville, SC: Betty Brown, Amelia Midge Laughter, Annette Painter, and Shirley Spencer; and brother, Jerry Anders of Greenville, SC.Louise was a member of Pineville United Methodist Church for many years.There will be a private graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park on Friday, February 22nd.Memorials may be sent to a .Condolences may be offered at www.harryandbryantfuneralhome.com