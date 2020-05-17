Louise Rodgers was born in Cabarrus County, NC in 1926 to Clayton and Essie Flowers and passed away on May 15, 2020. She was an angel on Earth and a true southern lady. To her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren she was so much more.
Louise attended Lenoir Rhyne College and earned a degree in education. While at LR, she met the love of her life, George. They were married for over 50 years before his passing. She worked as a teacher at Rock Springs High School, Glen Alpine High School, Oak Hill High School, Jefferson High School, Indian Trail Elementary School, and Newell Elementary School. She loved teaching children about adventures they could have in books and was passionate about libraries and reading.
Louise was active in her church, Robinson Presbyterian, in Charlotte. During her years there, she served as an elder and on various committees. She also took care of the church's library for many years. She had many friends and family members in the Robinson Community, where she grew up. Her love for her Robinson family was always a strong force in her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Rodgers Farris (Bob) and Beth Rodgers who loved her dearly. Louise adored her grandchildren, Robbie Sherrill, Elizabeth Sherrill (Sam Enloe), and Maggie Leftwich. Mallarie Fowler, Archer Hill, Finn Hanson, and Harper Enloe, her great-grandchildren, were such a joy to her. A special thank you to great niece, Pat Schronce and her husband, Ed and her cousin, John Braxton Flowers, III and his wife, Eleanor for making numerous trips every year to visit while she was in the mountains.
There will be a private grave side service on Monday, May 18th for the family. Longtime family friend, Catherine Ritch, will officiate.
If you would like to send a memorial, we request that you honor her wishes and donate to Robinson Presbyterian Church or to a school of your choice.
Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte is in charge of Mrs. Rodgers service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
Louise attended Lenoir Rhyne College and earned a degree in education. While at LR, she met the love of her life, George. They were married for over 50 years before his passing. She worked as a teacher at Rock Springs High School, Glen Alpine High School, Oak Hill High School, Jefferson High School, Indian Trail Elementary School, and Newell Elementary School. She loved teaching children about adventures they could have in books and was passionate about libraries and reading.
Louise was active in her church, Robinson Presbyterian, in Charlotte. During her years there, she served as an elder and on various committees. She also took care of the church's library for many years. She had many friends and family members in the Robinson Community, where she grew up. Her love for her Robinson family was always a strong force in her life.
She is survived by her daughters, Deborah Rodgers Farris (Bob) and Beth Rodgers who loved her dearly. Louise adored her grandchildren, Robbie Sherrill, Elizabeth Sherrill (Sam Enloe), and Maggie Leftwich. Mallarie Fowler, Archer Hill, Finn Hanson, and Harper Enloe, her great-grandchildren, were such a joy to her. A special thank you to great niece, Pat Schronce and her husband, Ed and her cousin, John Braxton Flowers, III and his wife, Eleanor for making numerous trips every year to visit while she was in the mountains.
There will be a private grave side service on Monday, May 18th for the family. Longtime family friend, Catherine Ritch, will officiate.
If you would like to send a memorial, we request that you honor her wishes and donate to Robinson Presbyterian Church or to a school of your choice.
Wilson Funeral and Cremation Service in Charlotte is in charge of Mrs. Rodgers service. Online condolences may be made at www.wilsonfuneralservices.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 17, 2020.