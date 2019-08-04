Guest Book View Sign Service Information James Funeral Home 10520 Arahova Drive Huntersville , NC 28078 (704)-584-9004 Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Gouch was welcomed into the presence of her Lord on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She was born on May 20, 1943, the second of four children of the late Sam and Mary Godfrey.



She is survived by Harvey, her husband of fifty-six years; her children, Darlene Vaughn (Mark) of Pinehurst, NC; Beverly Jonas (Phil) of Monroe, NC; Karen Harper (Dump) of Stanley, NC; Harvey Gouch Jr., (Kristi) of Charlotte, NC and Chris Gouch (Sarah) of Advance, NC. She was affectionately known as Maw-Maw to her fifteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Louise is also survived by her sister, Joyce Warters (Ronald) and brothers, Ronnie Godfrey (Delores) and Jim Godfrey (Pat).



Louise was a tireless servant of the Lord, giving selflessly of her time and talents. She gave herself unreservedly to hospitality and service to others, and prepared countless meals for visiting family, friends and guests. She loved gardening, cooking and traveling. Over their many years of marriage, she and Harvey visited all fifty states and many foreign countries, but one of her favorite places to relax was their beach house at Ocean Isle Beach, NC.



While Louise loved flowers, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Wings of Eagles Ranch (which provides therapeutic horseback riding for individuals with special needs) at 4800 Faith Trails, Concord, NC 28025, or a memorial gift to a Christian .



The family will receive friends 1:30-3:00 Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Northside Baptist Church and the funeral service at 3:00. Burial will follow at Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens, 1504 W. Sugar Creek Road, Charlotte, NC 28262. All are invited back for a meal and time to share memories in the Fine Arts Building at Northside following the burial.



James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family.





