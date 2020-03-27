Louise Griffies, 85, of Charlotte died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Pelican Health at Randolph in Charlotte.
A native of Blacksburg, SC, Mrs. Griffies was born to the late Colonel Jack Parker and Carrie Batchelor Parker on April 7, 1934. She attended Eastern Hills Baptist Church and retired from Delmar Publishing. Mrs. Griffies is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Griffies, son, Randy Griffies, grandson, John Gabriel, six sisters and four brothers.
Mrs. Griffies is survived by her daughter, Patti Gabriel-Burnick (Fred) of Indian Trail and numerous nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, March 28th in Sunset Memory Gardens, Mint Hill.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 27, 2020