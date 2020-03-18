Louise Hattie Johns (1929 - 2020)
Service Information
J. B. Tallent Funeral Service & Crematory
1937 North Sharon Amity Road
Charlotte, NC
28205
(704)-567-1500
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn West Cemetery
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Obituary
Louise Hattie Johns, 90, died on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

She was born March 30, 1929 in Charlotte, NC a daughter of the late Lillie Mae and John Hucks. She was the wife of the late Wade Alexander and was pre-deceased by three sons, Ronnie, Steven, and Wade, Jr. and two sisters, Margaret and Frances. She is survived by three sons, Henry, Larry, and Richard Alexander.

A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday at Forest Lawn West Cemetery with Pastor David Gales officiating. The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 7:00-8:30 P.M. at J. B. Tallent Funeral Service, 1937 Sharon Amity Road, Charlotte.

Memorials may be made to Carolina Caring, 3975 Robertson Road, Newton, NC 28658.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 18, 2020
