Louise Mangum Akins
Louise Mangum Akins, 94 of Charlotte died May 20, 2020. She was born on April 27, 1926 in Union County to the late Frank and Ethel Mangum. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Harvey.

She is survived by her daughter, Linda Walker (William) of Clover, SC; grandsons, Mike Batts (Amy) of Cornelius; NC; Jonathan Walker (Jennifer) of Rock Hill, SC; granddaughter, Tricia Batts Lynch (Mark) of Hilton Head Island, SC; 3 great-granddaughters, Sarah Batts of Concord, NC, Raegan Lynch of Charleston, SC, Olivia Lynch of Hilton Head Island, SC; brother, Tommy Mangum (Lorraine); sisters, Peggy Davis and Frances McManus, all of Monroe; sister-in-law, Ester Akins of Concord, Shirley Akins of Visalia, CA; Josephine Strauss of Mt. Holly, PA and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as special niece Lillian Broome of Monroe who was especially wonderful to visit and send cards.

A graveside service will be held at 2:30PM Friday, May 22 at Gethsemane Memorial Gardens with Rev. Ed Smith officiating.

Memorials may be made to Northside Baptist Church.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Gethsemane Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
(704) 584-9004
