Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Mingus. View Sign Service Information Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service 4601 Freedom Drive Charlotte , NC 28208 (704)-395-0055 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forest Lawn West Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Marguerite Louise Helms Mingus "Gmom", age 99, received her angel wings on December 26, 2019. Louise would have been 100 years old on February 20. She was the wife of Lewis R. "Skinny" Mingus for 65 years.



Louise was born on February 20, 1920 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Lafayett C. Helms and Nannie L. Collins Helms. They moved to Charlotte, NC when she was one year old. They lived in the Hoskins neighborhood where she grew up until she married Skinny in 1939. After Louise married, she and Skinny built their first and only home in the Thomasboro neighborhood. They had three children. Louise was a homemaker and a Charter Member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was heavily involved in school and church activities for many years. After St. James was sold, some members transferred their membership to Covenant United Methodist Church on Tuckaseegee Road where she spent her later years attending.



Louise is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Mingus Odom and Melodie Mingus McGinnis; a daughter-in-law, Diane Lisk Mingus; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lafayett C. Helms, Jr. and Ernest I. Helms; a son, David R. Mingus; a grandson, Jeremy S. McGinnis; and two sons-in-law, Glenn E. Odom and Kem S. McGinnis.



The family would like to thank all the hospice workers for making our mom's final two years easier.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.



Condolences may be expressed to the family online at



Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service

Marguerite Louise Helms Mingus "Gmom", age 99, received her angel wings on December 26, 2019. Louise would have been 100 years old on February 20. She was the wife of Lewis R. "Skinny" Mingus for 65 years.Louise was born on February 20, 1920 in Kannapolis, NC to the late Lafayett C. Helms and Nannie L. Collins Helms. They moved to Charlotte, NC when she was one year old. They lived in the Hoskins neighborhood where she grew up until she married Skinny in 1939. After Louise married, she and Skinny built their first and only home in the Thomasboro neighborhood. They had three children. Louise was a homemaker and a Charter Member of St. James United Methodist Church. She was heavily involved in school and church activities for many years. After St. James was sold, some members transferred their membership to Covenant United Methodist Church on Tuckaseegee Road where she spent her later years attending.Louise is survived by two daughters, Sylvia Mingus Odom and Melodie Mingus McGinnis; a daughter-in-law, Diane Lisk Mingus; seven grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Lafayett C. Helms, Jr. and Ernest I. Helms; a son, David R. Mingus; a grandson, Jeremy S. McGinnis; and two sons-in-law, Glenn E. Odom and Kem S. McGinnis.The family would like to thank all the hospice workers for making our mom's final two years easier.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Forest Lawn West Cemetery. The family will receive friends following the graveside service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care of Charlotte, 7845 Little Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28226.Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.forestlawnwest.com Forest Lawn West Funeral & Cremation Service Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close