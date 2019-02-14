Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Rhodes Cox. View Sign

Louise Rhodes Cox, age 94, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.



She was born on January 21, 1925 in Matthews, NC to the late Arthur and Ocie Rhodes. Louise retired from Killo Exterminating Company after many years. She was an avid reader, enjoyed crocheting and jigsaw puzzles. She loved to make hats for her grandkids and for children with cancer. She was well known for her chicken croquettes, pound cake, and world famous coconut cream pie. You name it, she could do it. If you needed it, she had it. She loved her family; especially her great grandson, Andrew. He was the light of her life. She was filled with joy when her great grandson, Asher, would read to her. She was so proud to listen to her great granddaughter, Ashlyn, play the piano and her face would light up when her great granddaughter, Allie, would sing.



Louise is survived by her daughter, Nancy C. Alexander (Andrew); son, Larry D. Cox; grandchildren, Kellie Ollenberger (Jason), Lindsay Dulin, Bryan Cox, and Matthew Cox; great grandchildren, Ashlyn Ollenberger, Andrew Ollenberger, Allie Dulin, and Asher Dulin; sister, Sue Deming; and brother, Keith Rhodes.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Neil Cox; and siblings, Leonard Rhodes, Mary Carpenter, Vance Rhodes, Glenn Rhodes, Dick Rhodes, and Betty Bye.



A visitation will be held from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel. A private burial will be held at Sunset Memory Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to .



