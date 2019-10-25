Louise S. Kelly, 80, died October 18. The Savannah, GA native lived in Charlotte 14 years, before returning to Savannah. She is survived by children, Michael B. Kelly (Doretha), Horace L. Kelly, Jr. (Sharon), Cheryl A. Lawrence (John Sr.), Marjorie Harris (Leonard Harris, Jr.), and Lisa M. McKnight (Garth); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-children. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4869 Old Louisville Rd., Garden City, GA 31408. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019