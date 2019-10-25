Louise S. Kelly (1938 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise S. Kelly.
Service Information
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA
31406
(912)-352-7200
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
4869 Old Louisville Rd.
Garden City, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louise S. Kelly, 80, died October 18. The Savannah, GA native lived in Charlotte 14 years, before returning to Savannah. She is survived by children, Michael B. Kelly (Doretha), Horace L. Kelly, Jr. (Sharon), Cheryl A. Lawrence (John Sr.), Marjorie Harris (Leonard Harris, Jr.), and Lisa M. McKnight (Garth); 12 grandchildren; 20 great-children. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 4869 Old Louisville Rd., Garden City, GA 31408. Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel, Savannah, GA.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.