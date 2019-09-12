Louise H. Shuman CALABASH - On September 10, 2019, Mrs. Louise H. Shuman, 78, went to be with the Lord. Heaven will never be the same, nor will it be here on earth. She is survived by her husband, James Shuman, Sr. of 56 years; her daughter Angela Elliott and husband Bob; her son Jim Shuman, Jr. and wife Annemarie; her grandchildren Brittany Platt and husband Richie, Melissa McIntosh, Sara McIntosh, Mattie Shuman, Jacob Shuman, and Abbey Shuman; her four great-grandchildren; and her sister Betty Lou Modlin. She was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters. There will be a memorial service Saturday, September 21st, at 2:00 at First United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead, NC. There will be a visitation afterwards in the fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The , or First United Methodist Church of Mount Gilead.

