Louise Hartsell Swanson, 82, of Mooresville, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on August 19, 1937 in Charlotte, NC, to the late Floyd and Mildred Griffin Hartsell. Mrs. Swanson enjoyed traveling, going to the beach, going to auctions, and just being on the go. She loved her family and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Swanson.
She is survived by her children, Debra Helms (Sonny), Wayne Brewton (Donna), Barbara Standley (Lyne), Ronnie Brewton (Tammy), Kenneth Brewton (Wendy), Brenda Cockrell (Billy), Evelyn Hennesay (Steve), Jackie Brewton, Debbie Broome (Scott); sisters, Linda Hartsell and Tunk Meeks; eighteen grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Community Home Care & Hospice, 1308 Davie Ave, Statesville, NC 28677.
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Swanson family.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 5, 2020