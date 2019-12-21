Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louise Watson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Louise Watson died on December 20 at the age of 100. She was the consummate Southern lady, keeping her smile, disposition, grace, and courage despite the ravages of 15 years living with Alzheimers. Since the death of her husband, Bill, she lived with marvelous nursing care by the staff of the Gardner House and Joy House in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.



Louise Watson was born in Wadesboro, N.C., on June 1, 1919. She lived her early life in Deep Creek, N.C., a small community where her father was a wealthy farmer and store owner. He was crushed economically by the depression following 1929 and died tragically shortly thereafter, interrupting the education of his middle daughter, Louise. She married Bill Watson in 1941, working to support herself and her young son, Steve, while her husband fought in WWII. Louise and Bill moved to Charlotte, N.C., after the war ended to begin rewarding careers for both.



Louise advanced from secretarial work in several companies to become assistant to the president of Duke Energy at her last stop, helping to provide the retirement for Louise and Bill. They moved to Bridgewater, VA, in 1993 to be nearer to their family. In 2000 they moved into the Bridgewater Retirement Community.



Louise and Bill were extremely active in the Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., later becoming involved in the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren after moving to Virginia. Louise loved gardening, bowling, and bridge as hobbies. She played piano, supported choirs, and led a very active life, primarily as a loving spouse, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Steve, her daughter-in-law, Ruth, her grandchildren, Todd Watson (and wife Shannon) and Wendy Watson Colley (and husband Wes), and her great grandchildren, Amelia Mae Colley and William Spencer Colley, of Alabama.



A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lantz Chapel in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.

Published in Charlotte Observer on Dec. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Charlotte Observer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close