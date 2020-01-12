Mrs. Georgia Lounette Whitaker Davidson passed away peacefully Friday afternoon, January 10th, at Olde Knox Commons in memory care, surrounded by family. Visitation is on Tuesday, January 14th, at 10am at Forest Lawn West. The service will follow at 11am. Afterwards, there will be a small graveside service for family only at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to : Western Carolina Chapter at 4600 Park Rd #250, Charlotte, 28209. For a full obituary, please visit forestlawnwest.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jan. 12, 2020