Lovie Sue Barnette, 82 of Huntersville died March 18, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Iredell County to the late James and Edith Bumgarner.
She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Barnette. Survivors include her son, Ricky Barnette and wife Carol of Cornelius; daughters, Kathy Young and husband Robert of Charlotte and Misty Lackey and husband Darryl of Huntersville; grandchildren, Robbie, Sammy, Amber, Brittany and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ashton, Charlotte, Kylie, Murphy and Savannah.
A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 21 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10 AM prior. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203 Davidson, NC 28036.
James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2020