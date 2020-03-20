Lovie Sue Barnette (1938 - 2020)
Service Information
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC
28078
(704)-584-9004
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
James Funeral Home
10520 Arahova Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
View Map
Obituary
Lovie Sue Barnette, 82 of Huntersville died March 18, 2020. She was born on February 1, 1938 in Iredell County to the late James and Edith Bumgarner.

She is preceded in death by her husband Vernon Barnette. Survivors include her son, Ricky Barnette and wife Carol of Cornelius; daughters, Kathy Young and husband Robert of Charlotte and Misty Lackey and husband Darryl of Huntersville; grandchildren, Robbie, Sammy, Amber, Brittany and Matthew; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Ashton, Charlotte, Kylie, Murphy and Savannah.

A funeral service will be held at 10 AM Saturday, March 21 at James Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10 AM prior. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Community Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Lake Norman, 705 Griffith St. Suite 203 Davidson, NC 28036.

James Funeral Home of Huntersville is serving the family. www.jamesfuneralhomeLKN.com

Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 20, 2020
