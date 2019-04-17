Loyde William Roberts (1951 - 2019)
Loyde William Roberts, 67, of Charlotte, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. His family will receive friends at Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 4000 N Sharon Amity Rd, Charlotte, on Wednesday, April 17, at 7pm. A graveside service will take place at Sunset Memory Gardens, 8901 Lawyers Rd, Mint Hill on Thursday, April 18 at 11am. Please visit www.LoweNeddoFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Apr. 17, 2019
