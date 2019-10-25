Lucia Hunter, of Matthews NC, passed away Wednesday, October 23rd at home due to health complications. Lucia was born in Queens Hospital in New York City. At that time she was the smallest preemie ever to survive at Queens Hospital dropping to just under 3 pounds.
Lucia lived in New York until 1951 when her family moved to Bradford PA. Lucia had a great love of horses and spent many hours at the Valley Hunt Club as a riding instructor and a member of their swim team in Bradford.
Lucia moved to Charlotte in 1974 to accept a job at the library at UNCC where she worked until her children became school age. Lucia was a devoted housewife and mother. She started a pet sitting business called "All Creatures Great and Small" which she dearly loved for many years.
Lucia is survived by her husband, Andy of the home; son, Thomas of Chapel Hill; daughter Catharine of Mooresville and triplet grandchildren, Josh, Logan and Gabby. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 26th, at Morning Star Lutheran Church, 12509 Idlewild Road, Matthews, NC 28105. Visitation for family and friends will be at 10AM in the Fellowship Hall with the Service at 11AM in the Worship Center. The family would like to thank Robert and Joanne Smith for being Lucia's compassionate caregivers for the past 3 years.
Memorials may be sent to the Morning Star Music Ministry Fund of Morning Star Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be shared through www.tallentfuneralservice.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 25, 2019