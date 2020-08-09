Lucille "Polly" B. Maynor, 96, of Charlotte, passed away August 6, 2020. Born January 1, 1924 in Cumberland County, she was the daughter of Herbert and Lena (Allen) Butler. She was the wife of the late Ralph E. Maynor,Jr.
Mrs. Maynor was a former member of Thomasboro Presbyterian Church and a charter member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and neighbor.
She is survived by her son, Ralph Edward Maynor, III and wife, Janice; grandsons, Bobby Maynor and wife, Kate, Russell Maynor and wife, Adrienne; great grandchildren, Bailey Maynor and Ryden Maynor.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Muriel Alexander; brothers, Leon Allen and Oliver Butler.
Private Graveside Service 10:00 a.m. Monday, August 10, 2020 in Forest Lawn West Cemetery, 4601 Freedom Dr., Charlotte. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Novant Health Hospice and Palliative Care. Online condolences may be submitted at www.forestlawnwest.com
