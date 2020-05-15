Lucille Byrum Bryant
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lucille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lucille Byrum Bryant of Matthews, age 92, earned her wings to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Born on January 10, 1928 to the late Oscar and Cora Helms Byrum. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Bryant and son Jerry Bryant, also siblings, Helen Snyder, Kathleen Simpson, Grady "Doc" Byrum and Ailene Baker.

She is survived by her daughter, Sissy Goldsmith (Tony), daughter-in-law, Vickie Bryant, brother, Joe Byrum (Kathryn). Grandchildren; Roxanne Gantz (Brian), Stephanie Teague, Heidie Pawlak (Shannon) and Kyle Bryant. Great grandchildren Amber Andrews, Anthony Andrews, Brandon Gantz, Jacob Gantz, Emma Jaremko Myles Jaremko and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be given to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund or to Novant Health Hospice PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28144.

Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McEwen Funeral and Cremation Service
7428 Matthews-Mint Hill Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
(704) 545-4864
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved