Lucille Byrum Bryant of Matthews, age 92, earned her wings to be with her Lord on Wednesday, May 13th, 2020. Born on January 10, 1928 to the late Oscar and Cora Helms Byrum. She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Bryant and son Jerry Bryant, also siblings, Helen Snyder, Kathleen Simpson, Grady "Doc" Byrum and Ailene Baker.
She is survived by her daughter, Sissy Goldsmith (Tony), daughter-in-law, Vickie Bryant, brother, Joe Byrum (Kathryn). Grandchildren; Roxanne Gantz (Brian), Stephanie Teague, Heidie Pawlak (Shannon) and Kyle Bryant. Great grandchildren Amber Andrews, Anthony Andrews, Brandon Gantz, Jacob Gantz, Emma Jaremko Myles Jaremko and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that any memorials be given to Mt. Harmony Baptist Church Building Fund or to Novant Health Hospice PO Box 33549 Charlotte, NC 28144.
Graveside services will be private. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 15, 2020.