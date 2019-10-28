Lucille Deese Martin, age 96, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
She was born in Indian Trail, NC to the late Raymond and Carrie Porter Deese.
Mrs. Martin is survived by several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by Fred, her husband of 52 years; five sisters and six brothers.
Lucille and Fred loved to travel and lived in different parts of the United States as well as England, but Lucille always loved to come home to the Charlotte area. She loved cooking; one of her recipes was published in the L.A. Times.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at McEwen Funeral Service-Mint Hill Chapel.
A private family service to be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region, P.O. Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247 or online at donatehospice.org.
Condolences may be offered online at www.mcewenminthillchapel.com.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Oct. 28, 2019