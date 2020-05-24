Lucie was born in Birmingham, AL on January 4, 1960 and passed on May 5, 2020. She graduated summa cum laude from the University of Alabama and then received her J.D. from Vanderbilt University School of Law. She began her career in 1985 in Dallas, TX with Johnson & Gibbs law firm and then joined Shearman & Stirling in 1988, working in Los Angeles, CA and New York, NY. In 1994 she joined Bank of America and moved to Charlotte, NC. In her profession she lived and worked in London, England and Tokyo, Japan, also going to South America and India. She travelled widely throughout most of her life with friends and family. She was known for her wit, intelligence and generosity and will be greatly missed.



Lucie is predeceased by her parents, Mary (Cosgrove) and Charles Reymann; her siblings Joanna (Jodie), Charles B. (Ben) Jr., and James (Jim). Surviving siblings are Mary Frances, Patricia, Douglas and John (Susan) with nephews Jason (Maggie) and Andrew (Melanie) Reymann, Justin (Peres) Morrow and beloved dog Bella.



Arrangements were handled by J.B. Tallent Funeral Service in Charlotte, NC. There was no service due to the covid-19 pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to John Carroll Catholic High School, 300 Lakeshore Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35209. 205-940-2400.



