Lucille Alexander departed this life on March 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, March 17th at New Shiloh Baptist Church, 2600 Elmin St, visitation from 1p-1:30 with funeral at 1:30. King's Funeral Home (704-394-2722) is serving the Alexander family.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lucille Hough Alexander.
King’s Funeral Home
4000 Beatties Ford Road
Charlotte, NC 28216
704-394-2722
Published in Charlotte Observer on Mar. 16, 2019