Lucille Gaye Patterson CHARLOTTE - Lucille Gaye Patterson, 100 years old, of Charlotte, NC, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020. Gaye was born on April 11, 1920, in Stony Bottom, West Virginia to Jesse Harmon and Susan Aileen (Briscoe) Meeks. She was the eldest and only sister to seven brothers, Jesse Jr., Eugene, Gerald, Arthur, Jack, David and Joseph; having assisted with the actual birth of her brother Joe. Gaye earned her nursing degree from the McMillan School of Nursing in Charleston, West Virginia. She was a Registered Nurse and a First Lieutenant in the Army Nurse Corps. She served in World War II, where she met Ernest Harold Patterson, a Major and Commanding Officer in the US Army Air Corps Eighth Airforce on Christmas Day in 1943. Ernest's plane crashed in the Moors of England returning from a mission and he was brought to the 115th Hospital Unit at the US Army Base in Devon, England. They were married in England, June 6, 1945, one month after VE Day. Gaye had a remarkable life that included an accomplished career in nursing in New York, Florida, West Virginia, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Her achievements included getting a hospital accredited for licensing, serving as Director of Nursing in Geriatrics, serving in a Psychiatric Unit at the VA Hospital. She retired to Charlotte, NC at the age of 66 to be near her children and grandchildren. Gaye was passionate about spending time with family, friends and continuing to serve her community; most notably with her volunteer service for veterans, political campaigns and her church community. She was a member of Myers Park Presbyterian Church, Military Order of the World Wars (MOWW), and Charlotte Mecklenburg Republican Women (CMRW). Gaye was always up for a great adventure such as duck hunting, fishing, digging up and replanting dogwood trees, sailing and forever dancing! She was particularly known for her generous spirit, quick-witted sense of humor and welcoming nature; always ready to host anyone and everyone in her home. She will be greatly missed by many. While she was proud of her professional career and service, there was nothing she was more proud of than her family. She is survived by her three children, Cathy, Sue Ann and Stephen and her daughter-in-law, Beth, her six grandchildren, Christy, Jennifer, Courtney, Kevin, Cameron, and Kirsten, her ten great-grandchildren, her youngest brother, Joe, and many nieces and nephews; all whom loved her dearly. Gaye's family wishes to express gratitude to the CNA's and the entire staff at Summit Place of South Park and Hospice & Palliative Care Charlotte Region who lovingly cared for her in her final years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Gaye's honor to any organization that supports Veterans or to The March of Dimes. A memorial service will be planned to celebrate her life once the Covid-19 Stay At Home Order is lifted. In the meantime, all are welcome to share a favorite story, memory or condolences online at https://www.weremember.com/lucille-gaye-patterson/2g4f/memories.
Published in Charlotte Observer on May 3, 2020.