Lucinda (Cindy) Hall Darby Westmoreland, age 94, of Boone, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living in Boone, NC.



She was born on July 10, 1924 in New York City, New York, a daughter of the late Francis Russell Darby and the late Lucinda Hall Bradford Darby Shakespeare.



She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband, Richard Neal Westmoreland, Step-Father, Franklin H. Shakespeare, Brother, John Arden Shakespeare, Grandson, Thomas Bradford Westmoreland.



Cindy graduated from The Knox School in Cooperstown, NY in 1942 and attended the Women's College of Middlebury, VT, where she graduated in 1946 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry. After her marriage she lived in Fort Lee, VA, Wilmington, DE, Red Bank, NJ, and Charlotte, NC, until her husband's retirement in 1985, when they moved to Boone, NC.



Cindy leaves behind to cherish her memory her: Son, Rick (Janet) Westmoreland of Riverview, FL, Son, Brad (Holly) Westmoreland of Geneva, FL, Son, Doug (Barbara) Westmoreland of Richmond, VA, Daughter, Lindy W. (Mark) Adams of Banner Elk, NC, Brother, Franklin (Shirley) Bradford Shakespeare of Harrisonburg, VA, ten grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A Gathering will be held at Mark and Lindy Adams's House on July 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Call Lindy for directions.



In lieu of flowers, Mom would appreciate memorial donations made to of choice.



The care of Cindy and her family has been entrusted to Reins-Sturdivant Funeral Home of Newland.



(828) 733-2121

