Lucy Gaddy Gaye, of the Terrace at Brightmore of South Charlotte, died peacefully on March 28, 2020.



Lucy was born in Olive Branch, North Carolina on March 2, 1933 to James "Bill" Gaddy and Annie Pritchard Gaddy. Lucy graduated from New Salem High School in 1949. She was always proud of the fact that she had skipped a couple of grades, which allowed her to graduate with her older brother. On November 14, 1953, Lucy married Kenneth Gaye of Marshville, North Carolina. They were married 57 years until Ken's passing in 2011.



Lucy is survived by daughter, Lisa Williamson (Don); granddaughters Heather and Tiffany Williamson; and great-grandson, Caleb, who was the light of her life. In addition to her husband, Ken, Lucy was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings.



One of Lucy's greatest pleasures was spending time with her family at Lake Norman. She particularly loved to fish. She was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church and belonged to the "Love Class" Sunday School Class. In addition to her family and church family, Lucy spent many mornings with her Bojangles breakfast group family, whom she loved.



The family would like to express special appreciation to all the staff at Brightmore and to Angela Tramell of Liberty Hospice for the loving care and support they gave Lucy and her family. Each of you was a blessing to us.



Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19), Lucy's service and burial through McEwen Funeral Service at Sharon Memorial Park will be private for her immediate family only.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 7200 East W.T. Harris Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28215. Condolences for the family may be left at

