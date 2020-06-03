Lucy Trexler Haynes, age 94 of Tega Cay, South Carolina passed away May 24, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Charlotte. The family will have a small ceremony at Jersey Baptist Church Cemetery in Lexington, NC on Sunday, June 7, 2020, with Rev. Matt Riggsbee officiating. Thoughts and well-wishes from all are welcome and really appreciated as attendance will be limited. Lucy was born December 3, 1925 in Davidson County, Linwood community to Willie Kola Trexler and Annie Lee Hedrick Trexler. She graduated from Ashmore Business School, Thomasville, NC and was employed with Federal Bureau of Investigation as a Supervisor and also worked for American Airlines as a Flight Attendant. She enjoyed golf, her bridge club, and her bowling league. Surviving are her daughters, Susan Haynes Frisch and husband Scott Ivan Frisch, Judith Ann Haynes, and Nancy Haynes Poe and husband Norman Lynn Poe; grandchildren; Matthew Stephen Frisch and wife Delilah Camacho Frisch, Lauren Atkinson Breazeale and husband Kenon Breazeale, and Shea Michael Atkinson; great grandchildren; Brandon, Sadie, Baylee, Blake, and Parker Breazeale and a sister, Aline Trexler Lyon. She also leaves behind a loving extended family and many close friends. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Charlotte Region. Davidson Funeral Home Lexington is assisting the family Online condolences may be made at www.davidsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Charlotte Observer on Jun. 3, 2020.