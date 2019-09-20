Lucy Tullo passed away peacefully on September 15, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in New York City on June 10, 1922 and raised her family there. Lucy was married to her husband Joe for 63 years.
Lucy and Joe moved to Charlotte in 1998 to be close to her daughter Angel and family. She was always very social and deeply loved by her family and friends.
Lucy is preceded in death by her husband Joe, her son Michael and her great-grandson Xander.
There will be a mass of Christian burial at St. Matthew Church located on Ballantyne Commons Parkway, 11:00 AM on Monday, September 23rd. The family will be there to receive friends at 10:00 AM, with a reception to follow immediately after the mass.
Online condolences may be shared at www.heritagecares.com where a full obituary is also posted.
Published in Charlotte Observer on Sept. 20, 2019